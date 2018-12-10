NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Would Sign With Redskins If They Offered Job

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick may not have closed the door on a return to the NFL.

Sources say Kaepernick is willing to sign with the Washington Redskins if the team were to offer him a contract, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson.

The Redskins have lost four straight games since starting quarterback Alex Smith broke his leg Nov. 18 against the Houston Texans in a gruesome play. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy was lost for the remainder of the season after fracturing his fibula against the Eagles on Dec. 3.

Washington started Mark Sanchez in a 40-16 Week 14 loss to the Giants. Sanchez was pulled in favor of Josh Johnson after completing 6-of-14 passes for 38 yards with two interceptions. The Redskins are 6-7 and in third place in the NFC East.

“The sources told Yahoo Sports on Sunday that Kaepernick remains willing to play for any NFL team that wants to offer him a job,” Robinson wrote. “Both stressed that ‘any NFL team’ includes the Redskins, in spite of longstanding criticism over the team’s logo and name, as well as team owner Dan Snyder having been one of the most critical owners on the issue of players kneeling during the national anthem.”

Kaepernick has had trouble finding a job in the league since becoming the face of some social justice issues. The 31-year-old has not played in a regular season game since 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images