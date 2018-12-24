NFL Rumors: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh In Jets’ Sights For Head Coach Job

How much are the New York Jets willing to pay Jim Harbaugh to scratch his four-year itch?
The Jets will attempt to lure the University of Michigan head coach back to the NFL this offseason, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported Sunday, citing an NFL source. Harbaugh’s Michigan contract pays him $7 million per year, and the Jets reportedly plan to make him a can’t-refuse offer, which will dwarf his current salary.
Harbaugh will conclude his fourth season at Michigan on Saturday when he leads the Wolverines against the Florida Gators in the Peach Bowl. He left his previous head-coaching jobs with the San Francisco 49ers and Stanford University after four seasons, leading many to believe he’ll consider changing employers in 2019.
Harbaugh forged an impressive 44-19 record as 49ers coach between 2011 and 2014, winning the NFC West twice, advancing to the NFC Championship game twice and reaching Super Bowl XLVII where they narrowly lost to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Jets currently are 4-11 and are expected to fire head coach Todd Bowles shortly after their season finale Sunday against the New England Patriots.
