NFL Rumors: NFL Investigating Incident In Which Kareem Hunt Punched Man In Face

Kareem Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday in the wake of TMZ releasing a horrifying video that showed the running back shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February.

Hunt was placed on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List prior to being released. The running back will find out if a team will claim him off waivers Monday, but according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, he might not step on a football field for some time.

The 23-year-old reportedly is facing “more than a baseline six-game suspension,” according to Rapoport, who cited a source with direct knowledge of the situation. The NFL reportedly also is investigating an “incident involving Hunt allegedly punching a man in the face at an Ohio resort in June,” and the league is said to have enough information from that incident to add to Hunt’s suspension, per Rapoport.

Rapoport also reported Hunt is considering serving his suspension immediately, which would cause him to admit wrongdoing and sit out six or more games depending on the NFL’s investigation.

