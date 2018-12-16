NFL Rumors: Ravens Expected To Move On From Joe Flacco; Trade Possible

The Joe Flacco era in Baltimore reportedly is nearing an end.

The Ravens plan to move on from the veteran quarterback this offseason, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources. The news all-but confirms Baltimore’s plans to proceed with rookie QB Lamar Jackson — who will start this week in place of a healthy Flacco — as the future of the franchise.

“Look at Flacco’s future, he’s 33 years old, he’s set to make $18.5 million dollars next year. The Ravens are expected to move on from him this offseason,” Rapoport said. “They’ll incur $16 million of dead money, but, of course, they’re not going to bring him back as a backup making $16 million.

“All of which is to say if Flacco decides he wants to continue playing, he’s actually going to be a fairly coveted free agent this offseason. Rarely do starting quarterbacks become available, and Joe Flacco absolutely is.”

The #Ravens are going to treat Joe Flacco with class and trading him to a team of his choice is also possible (and his salary makes that doable). https://t.co/gRVRAquXeI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2018

The Ravens could elect to release Flacco in the offseason, allowing the 33-year-old to become a free agent. But sources told Rapoport that Baltimore also would be open to trading Flacco to a team of his choice.

The University of Deleware product has been the starter in the Charm City since 2008. He led the Ravens to a Super Bowl XLVII victory in 2013.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images