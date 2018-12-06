NFL Rumors: Redskins’ Alex Smith ‘Battling Infection Related To Surgery’

Alex Smith suffered a gruesome injury in Week 11 against the Houston Texans, sustaining both a fractured tibia and fibula, and now the Washington Redskins quarterback reportedly is dealing with complications from his surgery.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, citing sources, that Smith is “battling an infection related to the surgery” and it is “premature to say what it means for his playing future.”

The Redskins issued a statement Thursday asking everyone to give Smith and his family privacy during his recovery.

Statement by the Washington Redskins: pic.twitter.com/SROL4sPVFM — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 6, 2018

Smith initially was expected to be facing a six- to 10-month recovery, but a source told the Washington Post the injury “possibly” could be career threatening.

Washington acquired Smith last offseason in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and signed him to a four-year, $94 million extension with $71 million guaranteed.

The Redskins turned to Colt McCoy after Smith’s injury, but the veteran quarterback suffered a broken leg Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving Mark Sanchez to run the offense.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images