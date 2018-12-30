NFL Rumors: These Seven Teams May Fire Head Coaches After Season

It’s Week 17 of the NFL season which means the rumors of who will keep their head coaching job will be piping hot.

New York Jets’ Todd Bowles is expected to be let go of his head coaching duties after four seasons at the helm, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, citing sources. Bowles amassed a 24-40 record after Sunday’s blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

But it’s not just Bowles who is expected to get the axe, as Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported six (!) other coaches will see their last game come Sunday.

"There are teams right now that are having internal discussions about calling the Ravens trying to trade for John Harbaugh."@JayGlazer with the latest on the NFL coaching carousel. pic.twitter.com/FvDLBDIeO1 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 30, 2018

Marvin Lewis is an interesting case considering Rapoport said there was “no expectation” Lewis would be fired from the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s the second-longest tenured coach in the league behind Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

Interim head coach Gregg Williams certainly is a surprise. Since Hue Jackson’s firing from Cleveland, the Browns have played significantly better and have a chance to end the season with a winning record.

Denver Broncos’ Vance Joseph, Arizona Cardinals’ Steve Wilks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Dirk Koetter and Green Bay Packers’ Joe Philbin also all are expected to be on the hunt for new jobs. But it sounds as if there may be plenty of job opportunities.

