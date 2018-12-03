NFL Rumors: With Packers Job Open, Is Josh McDaniels Already Building Coaching Staff?

The NFL coaching carousel has already begun, and Josh McDaniels unsurprisingly is generating buzz.

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator seems like a potential fit for the Green Bay Packers, who fired head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday night. According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, a number of assistants across the league have expressed interest in joining a McDaniels staff should the Packers hire him to replace McCarthy.

Robinson also notes: “While such a development doesn’t guarantee mutual interest between the Packers and McDaniels, it is an indication the Patriots assistant is maintaining a list of staff candidates if he chooses to depart New England.”

And obviously, the chance to work for a historic franchise like the Packers and working alongside Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is likely a tantalizing idea for any coach. So it wouldn’t be surprising for McDaniels to at least keep tabs on what’s going on around the league as it pertains to coaching vacancies.

The next obvious question, though, is whether the Packers would have interest in McDaniels. There’s not much to suggest that yet, but the coaching search isn’t even 24 hours old yet, and with such a pivotal decision to make at a crucial point in Rodgers’ career, Green Bay should take its time. It’s also worth wondering how the Packers view McDaniels’ controversial decision to back out of the Indianapolis Colts’ coaching gig after verbally committing to the job.

