NFL Week 15 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For All 16 Games

The New England Patriots were stunned by the Miami Dolphins on the final play in Week 14, and it resulted in them suffering their fourth loss of the season.

They’ll look to get back on track next Sunday when they do battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the oddsmakers think they have what it takes to return to the win column, albeit narrowly. The Pats will enter their matchup at Heinz Field as one-point favorites, according to OddShark.

Also of note are the Chicago Bears as mere four-point home favorites against the Green Bay Packers, as well as the New York Giants opening as 2.5-point home favorites against the Tennessee Titans.

Here are the complete Week 15 betting lines, per OddsShark:

OAK @ CIN -3

ARI @ ATL -9 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 10, 2018

