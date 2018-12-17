NFL Week 16 Odds: Early Spreads, Betting Lines For All 16 Games

The New England Patriots are looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2002 in Week 16, and they have a fairly ideal matchup to keep that from happening.

After falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 15, the Patriots will welcome the Buffalo Bills to Gillette Stadium on Sunday for an AFC East matchup. In the Week 16 opening betting lines, the Pats are tabbed as 10.5-point favorites against the lowly Bills.

Other betting matchups of note are the Tennessee Titans as 10-point home favorites against the Washington Redskins, and the Los Angeles Rams opening as whopping 13.5-point road favorites against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here are the complete Week 16 betting lines, per OddsShark:

Opening lines for NFL Week 16 (@SuperBookUSA): WAS @ TEN -10

BAL @ LAC -5

TB @ DAL -7

MIN @ DET +4

ATL @ CAR -3.5

HOU @ PHI +3.5

NYG @ IND -9.5

CIN @ CLE -7

BUF @ NE -10.5

GB @ NYJ +3

JAX @ MIA -3.5

CHI @ SF +4.5

LAR @ ARI +13.5

PIT @ NO -6.5

KC @ SEA +2.5

DEN @ OAK +2.5 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 17, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images