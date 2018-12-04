NHL Odds: Bruins Narrow Road Favorites Vs. Panthers On Tuesday Night

The Boston Bruins will be looking to avoid a third straight loss to the Florida Panthers when they visit their divisional rivals on Tuesday as narrow -115 favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston hits the road for a two-game swing through the Sunshine State after dropping a 4-2 decision to the Detroit Red Wings as -200 home chalk on Saturday, marking the team’s fifth loss in nine outings ahead of Tuesday night’s Bruins vs. Panthers betting matchup at BB&T Center.

The team has particularly struggled on the road during that stretch, going 2-3-1 to further diminish their road record on the season to a middling 5-5-4. The Bruins’ road woes extend a trend that began during the second half of last season. Since opening the 2017/18 campaign on an 18-6-4 run, the Bruins have struggled in regular season contests away from TD Garden, posting wins in just nine of 27 contests.

Goal production has been at the root of Boston’s road struggles, with Bruins shooters potting two or fewer goals in nine of their 14 away dates this season including three shutout losses. That has resulted in a lengthy 9-2 run for the UNDER in totals betting, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

Despite their disappointing performance on the road, Boston remains in the thick of the Eastern Conference race. With 32 points in 26 outings, the Bruins sit fourth in the division standings but maintain control of the top wild card in the Eastern Conference, and sport +1100 odds to claim their first conference title since 2013.

However, wins have been rare in recent dates with the Panthers, with the Bruins dropping three of four while scoring just two total goals in two straight losses in Florida. But the Panthers will be in desperate need of a victory when they hit the ice on Tuesday as -105 underdogs.

Florida has done little to buoy its sinking playoff hopes during its longest homestand of the season, falling to defeat in three of the first five dates in an eight-game run on home ice, capped by Saturday’s 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay as a +115 underdog.

The Panthers looked to be making a turnaround from their dismal 2-5-3 start with a five-game win streak in early November. But Florida has taken a step back since, surrendering 4.5 goals per game while falling to defeat in seven of 10 to fall back into the Atlantic Division basement and tumble to a distant +8000 bet on the Stanley Cup odds.

