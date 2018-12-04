NHL Realignment: Incoming Seattle Franchise To Shake Up Western Conference

The Arizona Coyotes at long last are on the move.

No, they’re not heading to Quebec City or Hamilton or even Hartford. The Coyotes are staying in the desert, but they’re moving out of the Western Conference’s Pacific Division as part of the NHL’s upcoming realignment that coincides with the welcoming of the new Seattle franchise to the league.

The to-be-named Seattle team will reside in the Pacific when it begins play in 2021, while the Coyotes will shift to the Central Division.

That’s the only change, but if you need a refresher, here’s what the NHL’s divisions will look like beginning with the 2021-22 season.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic: Boston, Buffalo, Detroit, Florida, Montreal, Ottawa, Tampa Bay, Toronto

Metropolitan: Carolina, Columbus, New Jersey, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central: Arizona, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota, Nashville, St. Louis, Winnipeg

Pacific: Anaheim, Calgary, Edmonton, Los Angeles, San Jose, Vancouver, Vegas

