NHL Rumors: Bruins Eyeing Rangers Center, Boston Native Kevin Hayes

The Boston Bruins reportedly have been linked to another Massachusetts native to help fill a need up front.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Wednesday that the Bruins could be one of the lead contenders to land New York Rangers center Kevin Hayes before the Feb. 26 NHL trade deadline.

Hayes is a Dorchester, Mass. native and the younger brother of former Bruin Jimmy Hayes, now with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Bruins have also reportedly been linked to Minnesota Wild center Charlie Coyle, a Weymouth, Mass., native.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney has confirmed that the Bruins are looking for help up front as Boston struggles to find consistent secondary scoring.

Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub confirmed Wednesday that the Bruins are expected to be “among those interested” in adding the 26-year old Rangers center.

“In addition to Friedman’s reporting, a separate source has confirmed to 98.5 The Sports Hub that the Bruins are expected to be among those most interested in adding Hayes to their roster via trade this season,” Anderson wrote. “The Bruins will clearly have a ton of competition for the 6-foot-5 center, as Friedman mentioned the Colorado Avalanche as a possible suitor, while a source has told 98.5 The Sports Hub that the Winnipeg Jets could and should also be considered a top contender for the 26-year-old.”

Hayes has produced steady numbers for the Blueshirts, posting three 40-point seasons in his previous four years in New York. The former Boston College standout has seen an uptick in production this season, tallying seven goals and 21 assists in 30 games, also ranking second among New York forwards with 19:16 time on ice.

The 6-foot-5 center will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, and may not be a part of the New York’s long-term plans.

