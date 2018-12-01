NHL Rumors: William Nylander, Maple Leafs Agree To Six-Year Deal

The William Nylander saga reportedly has come to an end.

The Toronto Maple Leafs center looks to be staying put after the two sides agreed on a contract minutes before the 5 p.m. ET deadline Saturday. Nylander has yet to play this season due to holding out after he and Toronto were unable to find common ground in the offseason.

6×6.9 Nylander — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 1, 2018

Nylander certainly provides a boost to the Maple Leafs’ offense, who sit just one point behind the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning, and four points in front of the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division. He finished last season with 20 goals and 41 assists.

The Maple Leafs already were an offensive threat on the ice. But with Auston Matthews back in the lineup after a shoulder injury kept him sidelined and Nylander’s new deal, opponents will have their hands full trying to contain them.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images