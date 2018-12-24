Nick Wright Basically Says Tom Brady Is Done — But Forgets One Important Factor

Nick Wright and Cris Carter have found their seats on the “Tom Brady is finished” train.

The “First Things First” co-hosts took turns bashing Brady on Monday, a fair reaction to his rough performance in the New England Patriots’ AFC East-clinching win over the Buffalo Bills. Wright even went so far as to compare the current version of Brady to what we saw from Peyton Manning at the end of his illustrious career.

Check this out:

"Tom Brady reminds me of Peyton Manning's 2nd to last year, when through 10-12 games, he still looked like one of the 3 best QBs in the league. But in the last quarter of the season, something drastic changed. This is one of the worst games Brady's ever played." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/TVTmVZ5LEm — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 24, 2018

Again, Brady deserves criticism for how he’s played this season. And there’s a very real chance the greatest QB in NFL history finally has reached — and perhaps fallen off of — the proverbial cliff.

Neither Wright nor Carter, however, mention the very credible evidence that Brady is battling through a potentially serious knee injury. Maybe they haven’t been paying attention, or maybe it just doesn’t fit their narrative.

Either way, the Brady haters are out in full force.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images