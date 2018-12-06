Nick Wright Explains Why Chiefs, Not Patriots, Are AFC’s Best Team

We’ve currently got a dogfight on our hands for the top seed in the AFC, leading the football world to debate which team in the conference really is the best.

The Chiefs currently own the No. 1 seed, but many believe the New England Patriots ultimately will usurp Kansas City ahead of the postseason. While the two teams are on the levelest of playing fields, Nick Wright believes the Chiefs are better than the Patriots, and his reasoning isn’t overly complex.

"Here's the full list of teams that have scored more points per game in a season than the 2018 Kansas City Chiefs: the 2013 Broncos, and that's the list." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/XCVTelxLz9 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 6, 2018

There is no such thing as moral victories, but there’s certainly no shame in Kansas City’s two losses on the campaign: road defeats at the hands of the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams by a combined six points. And as impressive as New England has looked at home, it’s been downright awful on the road on three occasions this season.

But come playoff time, it only really matters who is the better team on that given day. With this in mind, both the Patriots and Chiefs will fight to the bitter end in hopes of securing home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports