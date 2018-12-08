NISSAN Morning Drive: Hobbled Bruins Try To Stop Three Game Skid vs. Leafs

The injury bug is finally catching up to the Boston Bruins.

As recently as last week the Bruins were still racking up points despite a slew of injuries to their blue line. In today’s NISSAN Morning Drive, NESN.com’s Rachel Holt explains how the run of tough luck has shown through on the ice as the B’s have dropped their last three games. It doesn’t get any easier for the Black and Gold as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Saturday night, owners of the second best record in the NHL.

Watch the video above for a full game preview.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports