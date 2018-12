The Boston Bruins are close to getting back two dangerous weapons.

Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara participated in morning skate ahead of the B’s showdown against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, but head coach Bruce Cassidy ruled both players out for the contest.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports