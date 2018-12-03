Packers Fire Head Coach Mike McCarthy After Week 13 Loss To Cardinals

Mike McCarthy’s Sunday went from bad to worse in a matter of hours.

After the Green Bay Packers lost to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field and put their playoff chances further out of reach, Green Bay swiftly made a personnel move.

The Green Bay Packers have parted ways with Head Coach Mike McCarthy & named Joe Philbin interim head coach: https://t.co/90ShlzFW4o pic.twitter.com/APewWgRYoX — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 3, 2018

The move shouldn’t come as a surprise as the Packers sit at a dismal 4-7-1 in the NFC North. Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin will man the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

There’s been whispers about a rift between quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who turns 35 today, and McCarthy after many believed he took a few jabs at his now-former head coach after Green Bay defeated the Buffalo Bills in September.

Green Bay looks to salvage what’s left of its season next Sunday with a 1 p.m. ET matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images