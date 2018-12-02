Packers Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

Can Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers make a final push for the playoffs?

After losing four of their last five games, the Packers now sit a 4-6-1 and are a long shot to make the postseason. But if Rodgers can will his team to wins in the next five games then Green Bay might have shot.

First, the Packers will have to take down the lowly Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Here’s how and when to watch Packers vs. Cardinals:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images