Packers Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

When the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets meet Sunday there will be no playoff implications on the line, but could have a major fantasy football impact.

Neither the Packers, nor the Jets will be seeing the postseason this year, but players like Aaron Rodgers or Robby Anderson could make a big difference in the fantasy football playoffs. Although no one from either of these teams will be playing in the playoffs this year, maybe they could help you win a fantasy football championship at the very least.

Here’s how and when to watch Packers vs. Jets:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 23, at 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images