Panthers Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

Neither the Carolina Panthers nor the New Orleans Saints have anything to play for Sunday, but they’ll meet at Mercedes-Benz Superdome nonetheless.

The Saints, already having clinched the NFC’s top seed, will roll out backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the regular-season finale. The Panthers, meanwhile, will wrap up their season with an injured Cam Newton on the bench.

Here’s how and when to watch Panthers vs. Saints:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images