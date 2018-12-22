Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Patrice Bergeron Fakes Out Pekka Rinne For First Goal Since Return From Injury

by on Sat, Dec 22, 2018 at 2:32PM

It’s good to have Patrice Bergeron back in the lineup.

The Boston Bruins center missed the previous 16 games with a rib/sternoclavicular injury and made his presence felt in the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden.

Charlie McAvoy spotted Bergeron in the slot, got the puck over to him before Bergeron faked out Predators netminder Pekka Rinne to light the lamp for the 1-0 lead.

To see the goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind Video above.

