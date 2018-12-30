Patrice Bergeron’s Backcheck Prevents Devils From Scoring Thursday

You’d never guess Patrice Bergeron missed 16 games by the way he’s played since his return.

Upon tallying four points in his first game back since November against the Nashville Predators, the Boston Bruins first-line center also has provided some defense. During Boston’s tilt with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, Bergeron was able to backcheck the Devils’ offense in front of Jaroslav Halak.

To see the play, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images