Patrick Chung Reveals Favorite Memory Of Playing Against Steelers

Patrick Chung has enjoyed great success against the Pittsburgh Steelers as a member of the New England Patriots.

Since his rookie season with the Patriots in 2009, Chung is 5-1 in his career against the Steelers, including a convincing victory in the 2016 AFC Championship Game.

Chung and the Patriots will look to continue their success against Pittsburgh on Sunday when the two teams meet at Heinz Field. The Week 15 tilt will be hard-pressed to be more exciting than last season’s matchup between the AFC powerhouses, though, which Chung cites as his favorite memory of playing against the Steelers.

He may be a self-proclaimed "foodie," but there's only one dish @PatrickChung23 will eat before a game. Checking in from the team hotel in Pittsburgh.

It’s not a huge surprise that Chung went with Duron Harmon’s clutch interception, as he surely must have been fired up to see a fellow safety make a game-sealing play. The Patriots will need Harmon, Chung and the rest of the secondary to bring their A-game Sunday, as the Steelers’ high-powered pass attack can get on you in a hurry.

