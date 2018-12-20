Patrick Mahomes Announces Ketchup Endorsement With Pretty Disgusting Ad

Patrick Mahomes really likes ketchup. Like, a lot.

In a profile of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback in November, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham wrote that Mahomes used to be gifted bottles of the condiment for his birthday every year.

Now, Mahomes never will have to pay for ketchup ever again.

The 23-year old signed an official endorsement with Hunt’s, both sides announced Wednesday.

Along with the announcement came a teaser commercial that features Mahomes curling a dumbbell with a bottle of Hunt’s on his arm. Every time he flexes, it pours more and more ketchup on a bowl of mac and cheese.

Ketchup haters, viewer discretion advised.

Who else would you rather have passing you the ketchup? Welcome to the team, @PatrickMahomes5! pic.twitter.com/954I7a8z13 — Hunt’s Ketchup (@HuntsChef) December 19, 2018

Any amount of ketchup on mac and cheese could be considered too much ketchup to some people. Mahomes just takes it to a whole new level.

He’s about one step away from being the kid in “Big Daddy” who orders 30 packets of ketchup at the hot dog vendor, and that kid was five years old, called himself Frankenstein and threw sticks in front of rollerbladers.

Mahomes might have 45 touchdowns and 4,543 passing yards this season, but his food habits are incredibly questionable.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images