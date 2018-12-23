Patriots-Bills Inactives Reaction: Adrian Clayborn Out; Danny Shelton Back In

FOXBORO, Mass. — After three weeks out of the defense as a healthy scratch, defensive tackle Danny Shelton will return to the field for the New England Patriots as they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

This makes sense because the Patriots have struggled mightily to defend the run in recent weeks. Shelton is the Patriots’ most pure nose tackle at 335 pounds.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

DE Keionta Davis

DE Derek Rivers

DE Adrian Clayborn

CB Duke Dawson

OL James Ferentz

LB Brandon King (knee)

S Obi Melifonwu

Notes:

— Ufomba Kamalu, who was signed off the practice squad Friday, is active. He has experience at defensive end, defensive tackle and outside linebacker a 6-foot-6, 300 pounds. It’s surprising to see him active over Clayborn, who was one of the Patriots’ most notable offseason additions. This tells me the Patriots are more focused on stopping the run than rushing the passer, which is Clayborn’s specialty. Trey Flowers, John Simon and Deatrich Wise fill out the Patriots’ defensive end depth chart. Rivers and Davis have been disappointments this season.

— Dawson has yet to make his NFL debut. He’s been a healthy scratch every week since being activated during the Patriots’ Week 11 bye.

— Offensive linemen LaAdrian Waddle and Ted Karras will back up starters Trent Brown, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon.

— King was listed as questionable Friday with a knee injury.

— Melifonwu, a midseason addition, is a healthy scratch for the second straight week.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images