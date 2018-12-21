Patriots-Bills Injuries: Rob Gronkowski, Cordarrelle Patterson Good To Go

The New England Patriots removed tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson from the injury report Friday, clearing them to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Gronkowski was limited in practice Thursday with ankle and back injuries. Patterson missed that practice with an illness. Both were full participants Friday.

Special teamer Brandon King is the only player listed on the Patriots’ final injury report of the week. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday with a knee injury.

The Bills ruled former Patriots cornerback Ryan Lewis out with a concussion. Buffalo running back Chris Ivory is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Running back LeSean McCoy, who missed last Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury and was limited in practice Wednesday, was removed from Buffalo’s injury report after fully participating Thursday and Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images