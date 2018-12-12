Patriots Continue Streak Of Perfect Practice Attendance In Week 15

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots provided good news Wednesday after a tough last-second loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Patriots continued their streak of perfect practice attendance. The Patriots had perfect practice attendance all last week. The last time a player on the Patriots’ 53-man roster missed a practice session was Friday, November 30, when tight end Dwayne Allen and defensive end Trey Flowers were absent.

The Patriots didn’t appear to suffer any new injuries Sunday. Left tackle Trent Brown briefly went into the Patriots’ pop-up medical tent, but he didn’t miss any time in the game, and the team didn’t announce an injury.

The Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field.

