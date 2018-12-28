Patriots’ Cordarrelle Patterson Draws Questionable Tag With Knee Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots only ruled out one player two days before their regular-season finale against the New York Jets.

Tight end Jacob Hollister will be inactive after missing two straight practices with a hamstring injury.

OUT

TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee)

LB Brandon King (knee)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (illness)

— Patterson suffered his injury Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills but didn’t miss a practice. He’s been limited all week. The Patriots have just four healthy wide receivers on their 53-man roster: Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and special-teamer Matthew Slater. Patterson took on a greater role in Week 16 after starting wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended.

— King, a special-teamer, didn’t play in Week 16 with his knee injury.

— Waddle was new to the injury report Friday. The Patriots only have eight offensive linemen on their roster: Waddle, starting tackles Trent Brown and Marcus Cannon, starting guards Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason, center David Andrews and backup interior offensive linemen Ted Karras and James Ferentz. The Patriots have offensive linemen Tony Adams and Cole Croston on their practice squad.

— The Patriots have two healthy tight ends in Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen. They also have tight end Stephen Anderson on their practice squad if they want to make a roster move before Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images