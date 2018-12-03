Patriots Honor Tom Brady With Very Necessary Rushing Highlights Video

Tom Brady on Sunday finally reached 1,000 career rushing yards — and thank goodness for that.

The New England Patriots quarterback’s quest for the milestone had taken on a life of its own, and was a big topic of conversation after the Patriots’ 24-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium. And, to be perfectly honest, the story qualified as “beating a dead horse” weeks ago.

The Patriots, however, seem determined to milk the “TB1K” storyline until the very last drop. So, without further ado, here’s the team’s video tribute to the newest member of the 1,000 career rushing yards club:

What a gazelle.

Patriots fans now hopefully can get back to living their normal lives, as Brady’s place in rushing history is solidified. Of course, the possibility remains that Brady kneels his way back under 1,000 yards — in which case all hell will break loose.

