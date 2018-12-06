Patriots Injuries: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Back Again At Full Health

FOXBORO, Mass. — One day after being re-added to the New England Patriots’ injury report, quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski are back at full health.

Brady and Gronkowski were removed from Thursday’s injury report. Brady previously was dealing with a knee injury. Gronkowski was listed with back and ankle ailments Wednesday.

Here’s the full list of current Patriots injuries:

LIMITED

TE Dwayne Allen (knee)

SS Patrick Chung (shoulder)

Brady was limited in practice last Wednesday and Thursday then removed from last Friday’s injury report. Gronkowski was off last Wednesday’s injury report, on last Thursday’s and was removed from last Friday’s.

Got all that straight? Good.

The Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

