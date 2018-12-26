Patriots Injury Report: Cordarrelle Patterson Limited With Knee Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — Despite leaving Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills early with a knee injury, New England Patriots wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson practiced Wednesday.

Patterson was limited in the Patriots’ first practice of the week. The Patriots had perfect practice attendance, but three players were limited.

Here’s the full injury report:

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring)

LB Brandon King (knee)

WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee)

King sat out of Sunday’s win with his knee injury. Hollister’s injury wasn’t announced during the game. Patterson left in the third quarter and stayed on the sideline, but didn’t return to action. He was moving slowly in the locker room after the game.

Players not listed of note: Tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady. Gronkowski has been dealing with back and ankle injuries for most of the season. Brady claims he’s not injured but reports, and his play, suggest otherwise.

