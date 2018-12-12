Patriots Injury Report: No Limitations In First Practice Of Week 15

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are as healthy as they could possibly hope to be with three games left in the 2018 season.

The Patriots had no limitations Wednesday in their first practice of the week. The Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report.

FULL PARTICIPATION

TE Dwayne Allen (knee)

CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle)

Gilmore played Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, while Allen has sat out three straight games. If Allen is a full participant, that means he could suit up against the Steelers.

Notice quarterback Tom Brady isn’t listed on the injury report after adjusting his knee brace on the field Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images