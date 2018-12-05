Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Limited Ahead Of Dolphins Game

After receiving clean bills of healthy last week, two New England Patriots stars are back on the injury report.

Quarterback Tom Brady (knee) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) both were limited in practice Wednesday, as were safety Patrick Chung (shoulder) and tight end Dwayne Allen (knee).

Brady, Gronkowski and Chung all played in Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium. Gronkowski and Chung briefly left the game but later returned, with the former missing just one snap.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen initially believed Chung was faking his injury to give New England additional time to challenge a call, leading to heated shouting match with Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Gronkowski has missed three games due to injury this season. Chung has missed one.

Allen was inactive for the second consecutive week as he continues to recover from a knee injury suffered during New England’s Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Patriots, who are preparing to visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, had perfect attendance at practice.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images