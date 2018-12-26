Patriots’ James White, Patrick Chung Have Playoff Mindset Vs. Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — A first-round bye can be secured Sunday with a Patriots win when New England welcomes the New York Jets to Gillette Stadium. And even though it’s the regular-season finale, some will treat Week 17 as if it were the playoffs.

New England clinched the AFC East for the 10th-consecutive year with its Week 16 victory over the Buffalo Bills and have enjoyed the luxury of the bye week since the 2010 season. There are situations in which the Pats won’t get the extra rest before the playoffs begin, however, but New England is keeping its focus on the Jets.

During their Wednesday press conference, Patrick Chung and James White noted they will take the gridiron with the mentality that Sunday’s tilt is a postseason game, but aren’t looking ahead of what’s to come.

“We’re just focused on this week right now, not focused on the playoffs,” the running back said. “We treat this game like a playoff game because that’s pretty much what it is. It’s going to be a tough game, a tough division game. It’s always tough when we play these guys.”

Chung mirrored his teammates comments.

“For us it’s a playoff game. We just worry about what we control in our game,” the safety said. “In our game, if things happen, it can work out. Things don’t happen, we know we did our job. It’s really a playoff game for us to be able to get that bye week. It’ll be a good opportunity for us to go get that.”

The odds certainly are in New England’s favor, as quarterback Tom Brady and Co. have defeated the Jets seven consecutive times at Gillette.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images