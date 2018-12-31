Patriots-Jets Takeaways, Metrics: Trey Flowers Flashes Value Before Free Agency

You have to search pretty hard to find a flaw in the New England Patriots’ 38-3 win over the New York Jets in their season finale.

The Patriots’ passing attack got back on track, they ran the ball decently well, halted the Jets’ running backs and limited rookie quarterback Sam Darnold to under 200 yards. The Jets weren’t exactly the most challenging Week 17 opponent, but the Patriots did enough to boost confidence heading into the postseason.

Most importantly, the Patriots’ best players — namely quarterback Tom Brady, defensive end Trey Flowers and cornerback Stephon Gilmore — performed very well.

Check out this week's takeaways and metrics. All stats via Pro Football Focus.

PASS COVERAGE

CB Keion Crossen: three catches on three targets, 60 yards

CB JC Jackson: 5-8, 56 yards, PBU

LB Dont’a Hightower: 3-3, 22 yards

S Duron Harmon: 1-1, 17 yards

CB Stephon Gilmore: 2-6, 7 yards, two PBUs

CB Jason McCourty: 1-1, 3 yards

LB Elandon Roberts: 1-2, 2 yards

S Patrick Chung: 0-2

LB Kyle Van Noy: 0-1

S Devin McCourty: 0-1, PBU

— Darnold was smart to go after the Patriots’ rookie cornerbacks. Crossen only played 39 total defensive snaps on the season, so he was an easy target while on the field for 13 plays. Jackson didn’t allow a touchdown all year and this was the most yards he let up in a game his entire rookie season. He outmuscled Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson for his pass breakup late in the game.

— Gilmore shadowed and ultimately shut down Jets No. 1 wideout Robby Anderson.

— It was a good day for Patriots safeties. Chung and McCourty finished the year strong after some early-season hiccups.

PASS RUSH

DE Trey Flowers: sack, six hurries

DT Lawrence Guy: sack, hurry

DE Derek Rivers: sack, hurry

LB Kyle Van Noy: QB hit, hurry

DE John Simon: QB hit, hurry

DT Adam Butler: sack

CB JC Jackson: sack

S Patrick Chung: hurry

— Flowers is set to become a free agent after the season. He led the Patriots with 7.5 sacks this year, which is a new career high for the four-year veteran. He also forced a fumble in the run game. He was dominant across the board Sunday. The Patriots have nothing close to a replacement for Flowers on their current 53-man roster. He’s as close to a must-sign as the Patriots have had hit free agency in the Bill Belichick era.

— Rivers registered the first sack of his career. He was surprisingly active after a long stretch of healthy scratches.

— Defensive ends Deatrich Wise Jr. and Ufomba Kamalu, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive tackles Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton and cornerback Jonathan Jones failed to generate pressures despite pass-rush snaps.

RUN DEFENSE

DE Trey Flowers: four stops

LB Elandon Roberts: three stops

DT Lawrence Guy: two stops

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.: two stops

DT Danny Shelton: one stop

LB Dont’a Hightower: one stop

CB Stephon Gilmore: one stop

S Patrick Chung: one stop

LB Kyle Van Noy: one missed tackle

— The Patriots limited Jets running backs to 3.5 yards per carry, though they did let up a 28-yard scramble to Darnold.

— Jets starting running back Elijah McGuire carried the ball 18 times for 41 yards with his longest run going for 17 yards.

— Roberts had perhaps his best game in a season in which he’s shown growth as the team’s No. 3 linebacker.

PASS PROTECTION

LG Joe Thuney: two hurries

RG Shaq Mason: two hurries

RT Marcus Cannon: sack

LT Trent Brown: hurry

C David Andrews: hurry

— The Patriots did a nice job of protecting Brady all game.

— Tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen and running backs Rex Burkhead and James White didn’t allow any pressures.

— Brown also was flagged for holding.

PASSING ACCURACY

— Of Brady’s nine incompletions, one was thrown away, two were batted at the line of scrimmage and two were dropped, meaning Brady had an accuracy rate of 85.7 percent.

— Wide receiver Chris Hogan and running back James White committed the drops.

— Brady was 2-of-6 for 38 yards with a touchdown on passes that traveled 20 yards or more. He was 3-of-6 for 45 yards with a sack on plays when he was pressured.

RUSHING ATTACK

RB James White: 7.75 yards after contact per attempt, two forced missed tackles

WR Julian Edelman: 6.5 yacpa

RB Sony Michel: 2.71 yacpa, two forced missed tackles

RB Rex Burkhead: 2.20 yacpa, no forced missed tackles

WR Phillip Dorsett: 1.5 yacpa

— The Patriots grinded out 131 yards on the ground, and their running backs averaged 4.1 yards per carry.

— Patriots wide receivers carried the ball four times for 40 yards.

— Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer lowered the Patriots’ yards per carry average with three kneel-downs for minus-3 yards.

