Patriots’ Josh Gordon Shares Simple, Interesting Message On Instagram

Safe to say Josh Gordon is dialed in.

The Patriots wide receiver has thrived since getting traded to New England earlier in the season from the Cleveland Browns. He’s jelled nicely with quarterback Tom Brady and is becoming an increasingly integral part of the offense.

We’re also now at the part of the season where the Pats tend to play their best football as they gear up for the postseason. And it appears that was part of the message Gordon wanted to convey Thursday afternoon.

The 27-year-old posted a photo of himself on Instagram running with the ball in the Patriots’ 24-10 Week 13 win over the Minnesota Vikings. In the caption, he simply wrote: “Know why you do it.. Tap in..”

(You can look at the post here)

The Patriots will need Gordon to be at his best for the next few weeks as they look to secure a first-round bye and attempt to overtake the Kanas City Chiefs for the No. 1 see in the AFC.

