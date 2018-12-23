Patriots’ Julian Edelman Puts Josh Gordon Suspension Into Perspective

FOXBORO, MASS. — Julian Edelman, like the rest of his New England Patriots teammates, was saddened when he learned that Josh Gordon once again had violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

But Edelman also knows it’s time to move on.

The Patriots began life without Gordon on Sunday, and the results were mixed. New England left Gillette Stadium with a 24-12 victory over the Buffalo Bills, but the passing game — especially quarterback Tom Brady — struggled with the team’s most productive receiver out of the picture.

Edelman, however, was a bright spot, finishing with six catches for 70 yards and a highlight-reel touchdown. And after helping his team win its 10th consecutive AFC East tile, the 32-year-old receiver put Gordon’s suspension into perspective.

“He was making plays for us, but we wish him the best to get himself right,” Edelman said. “That’s a tough thing to go through. We’re here to support him. But sometimes the train gotta keep going. The train keeps moving. As much as you miss him, you gotta start thinking about what you gotta do to keep on going out and trying to win ballgames. And that’s what we’re gonna try to continue to do.

“But like i said, we’re wishing him the best. Get himself right. That’s a tough thing — not just for football, but for life. My love and prayers are all going toward him. I got to spend a little time with him and thought he was a great guy, thought he was a great teammate. I hope he can get right.”

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who finished with zero catches on a day when the Patriots racked up the second most rushing yards in the Bill Belichick era, also was asked about Gordon.

“We’ve been here for a while. Guys go down, been in so many situations like that where someone else has to step up, the offense has to step up and fill the void,” Gronkowski said. “Certainly miss him, but we just gotta keep grinding and keep working hard with guys that we have here now.”

Although Gordon only can blame himself for the position he’s in, his situation nevertheless is a sad one. The 27-year-old seemed to be genuinely liked within the Patriots’ locker room, and his otherworldly talent was undeniable. But his future in the NFL is in serious doubt thanks to an inability to control himself off the field.

But like Edelman and Rob Gronkowski said, the Patriots need to turn the page and focus on getting the most out of the players still on the roster. And if Sunday’s offensive performance is a true indicator of what the post-Gordon era will look like, then the Patriots and their fans have much to be worried about.

