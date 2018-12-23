Patriots’ Julian Edelman Somehow Doesn’t Go Down In Wild TD Vs. Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Through two and a half quarters, Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills hadn’t offered much to get excited about.

Then Julian Edelman happened.

With 5:05 left in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady connected with Edelman for a 32-yard touchdown catch — but this was no ordinary TD reception. After being hit from behind, Edelman flipped over and appeared to land on his backside, but surprisingly got up and sprinted in for a score. Replays showed Edelman, in fact, never touched the ground.

Check this out:

What a play.

With Josh Gordon now back on the commissioner’s exempt list, the Patriots will need similar heroic acts from their receivers if they want to find success in the playoffs.

