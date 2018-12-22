Patriots Must Limit Receiver Robert Foster In Week 16 Battle Vs. Bills

The New England Patriots are sliding at the wrong time, and they’ll need to right the ship Sunday when they welcome the Buffalo Bills to Gillette Stadium.

New England (9-5) has lost consecutive games in December for the first time since 2002 and is in danger of playing on Wild Card Weekend for the first time since 2009.

While the 5-9 Bills haven’t enjoyed a great campaign, rookie quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Robert Foster will present problems for a scuffling Patriots defense Sunday.

Foster has become a dangerous weapon for Buffalo and New England will have to find a way to keep him in check if the Pats want to notch win No. 10 on the season.

To hear NESN.com’s Doug Kyed discuss one of the keys to the game, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above presented by People’s United Bank.