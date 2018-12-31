Patriots’ Opponents, Game Locations For Next Season Revealed

With their 2018 regular season now complete, the New England Patriots have their eyes set on the playoffs. And while their focus is on the present, the league already has its attention on the 2019 campaign.

The NFL on Sunday night revealed each team’s opponents for next season, as well as which games will be at home and on the road.

Here’s a look at the Pats.

As you can see, the Pats’ NFC opponents will be from the East, which means a Super Bowl LII rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles, plus home bouts with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, are on deck.

Patriots fans also will have a chance to see an exciting young quarterback in Baker Mayfield when the Cleveland Browns roll into Gillette Stadium. And while it’ll be a road tilt, the Patriots also will be tasked with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

So while there’s no shortage of football to be excited about for the next month, there’s also plenty to look forward to next fall.

