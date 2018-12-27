Patriots Practice Report: Jacob Hollister (Hamstring) Lone Player Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jacob Hollister’s injury-riddled season hit another snag Thursday.

Hollister, the New England Patriots’ second-year tight end, was the lone player not spotted at practice after being limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

This is the third time this season Hollister has appeared on the injury report with a hamstring ailment. He also battled a chest injury that sidelined him for two games in September.

All told, Hollister has missed six games due to injury this season and was a healthy scratch for another. And when he has been active, his production has not come close to matching his considerable preseason hype.

The 25-year-old has caught just four passes for 52 yards in eight games this season and has not been targeted since Week 10. He’s played more than six offensive snaps in just two of his appearances and did not see the field on offense in Sunday’s 24-12 win over the Buffalo Bills, playing only on special teams.

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson and special teamer Brandon King both were present at practice after being limited in Wednesday’s session.

The Patriots are preparing to host the New York Jets on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images