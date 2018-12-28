Patriots Practice Report: Jacob Hollister, LaAdrian Waddle Absent Ahead Of Jets Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots held their final practice of the regular season Friday, taking the field for one last tune-up ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

Tight end Jacob Hollister and offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle were the only players not spotted at the session, which was held inside the recently renovated Empower Field House.

Hollister also missed Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury, making it highly unlikely he will play against the Jets. The second-year pro has sat out seven of New England’s 15 games this season — six due to injury and one as a healthy scratch.

The reason for Waddle’s absence was unclear. The Patriots’ top backup for both tackle spots, Waddle has not appeared on the injury report and had not missed a practice since October.

No sign of Jacob Hollister or LaAdrian Waddle at today’s indoor Patriots practice. Hollister also missed yesterday with a hamstring injury. Highly unlikely he plays against the Jets. pic.twitter.com/lQ8YgqeIFY — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 28, 2018

The 10-5 Patriots can clinch a first-round playoff bye with a victory over the 4-11 Jets.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images