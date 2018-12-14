Patriots Practice Report: New England Completes Week Of Perfect Attendance

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are at full health entering Sunday’s pivotal matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers — or as close to it as a team can get in Week 15 of an NFL season.

The Patriots had perfect attendance at practice again Friday, completing a week in which every player on their roster participated in every practice session.

Perfect attendance at Patriots practice for the third straight day. pic.twitter.com/m5r3bADrcH — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 14, 2018

The Patriots, who are looking to rebound from a stunning last-second loss in Miami, have listed just two players on their injury report this week: cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle) and tight end Dwayne Allen (knee), both of whom have been full participants at practice.

The team will release its final injury report of the week Friday afternoon.

New England also had perfect attendance from its entire 53-man roster at all three practices last week ahead of their loss to the Dolphins. Allen, who hasn’t played since Week 10, was the only player to miss that game due to injury.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images