Patriots Practice Report: Practice Squad D-Tackle Lone Player Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are shockingly healthy at this time of year.

Only one player — defensive tackle Frank Herron — was absent from Friday’s practice. The Patriots’ 53-man roster had perfect practice attendance.

Only tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) and safety Patrick Chung (shoulder) were listed on Thursday’s injury report. Both players were limited. Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski were removed from Thursday’s injury report.

The Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) has missed practice all week, making him unlikely to suit up Sunday.

