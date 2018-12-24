Patriots Rookie JC Jackson Will Make QBs ‘Pay’ For Throwing His Way

FOXBORO, Mass. — Just when you thought New England Patriots cornerback JC Jackson couldn’t play any better, he completely blanked the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Jackson, an undrafted rookie out of Maryland, was targeted once in the 24-12 win. He didn’t allow a reception, and he jumped a route and picked off a pass to Bills receiver Deonte Thompson with cornerback Jonathan Jones in coverage. It was Jackson’s third interception of the season. His coverage stats couldn’t be better this season.

No, really. He leads qualified cornerbacks with a 33.7 passer rating allowed. He’s let up just 18 receptions on 36 targets for 213 yards with no touchdowns and three picks. He also was in coverage on a Duron Harmon interception.

He said it felt good to be targeted just once Sunday.

“But I mean, quarterbacks are going to throw at my side anyway,” Jackson said. “And when they do, I’m going to make them pay for it, though.”

He even made Allen pay when he was trying to avoid Jackson. The rookie walked the media through his interception Sunday.

“I was in man. The tight end ran to the flat, so I had my eyes on the tight end and the quarterback,” Jackson said. “The tight end was my man, but I saw him, though. I was like, ‘He’s not going to throw to the flat.’ So, I read him, he threw the (corner route), and it was a pick. I tried to take it back, but I don’t know what happened.”

Jackson thinks he’ll avoid a tongue-lashing after straying from his assignment.

“I think so. I don’t know,” Jackson said. “I’ll find out in meetings on Wednesday.”

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images