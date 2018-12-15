Patriots Share Awesome Hype Video Ahead Of Huge Game Against Steelers

The biggest game of the season for the New England Patriots is almost here.

The Patriots will visit Heinz Field on Sunday to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that could have huge implications for AFC playoff seeding. And ahead of the pivotal matcup, the Patriots shared a hype video that features footage from their memorable victory over Pittsburgh last season.

Take a look:

Honestly, the Patriots should handle the Steelers in this game. Pittsburgh has lost three straight, and the Patriots, for all their flaws, own the Steelers in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

Still, it’s fair to wonder whether the Patriots will be able to put last week’s debacle in Miami in the rear-view.

