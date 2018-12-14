Patriots-Steelers Injuries: New England At Full Health Entering Week 15

The New England Patriots’ injury report entering Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers features exactly zero players.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and tight end Dwayne Allen both were removed from the report Friday, indicating the Patriots are at full health heading into their Week 15 rivalry game.

Allen is set to return to action for the first time since suffering a knee injury in Week 10. He sat out each of the team’s last three games.

The Patriots, who sit at 9-4 following their last-second loss to the Miami Dolphins, were the only team in the NFL to have every player participate fully in each practice this week. This level of health is unheard of for a game in mid-December.

The Steelers aren’t quite as fortunate. They ruled out starting offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert and listed running back James Conner and wide receiver/return man Ryan Switzer as questionable.

With Le’Veon Bell voluntarily sitting out this season, ball-carrying duties for Pittsburgh would fall to rookie Jaylen Samuels and former Patriots running back Stevan Ridley if Conner, who missed last week’s loss to the Oakland Raiders, can’t go.

