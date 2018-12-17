Patriots’ Tom Brady Chalks Up Loss To Steelers To ‘Missed Opportunities’

It was a tough loss for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Sunday as they fell 17-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers and failed to lock up the AFC East for the second consecutive week.

The loss drops New England to the No. 3 seed in the conference while Pittsburgh leads the AFC North. Brady completed 25 of his 36 passes for 279 yards, a touchdown and interception. The team as a whole struggled to convert on third down throughout the game.

After the loss, Brady spoke to reporters, saying there were a lot of “missed opportunities” to win the game. To hear from the QB, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.