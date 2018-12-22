Patriots’ Tom Brady Shows Support For Josh Gordon With Instagram Post

Josh Gordon currently is not with the New England Patriots, but that doesn’t mean he’s lost the support of his teammates.

Gordon announced Thursday morning that he would be stepping away from football to focus on taking his care of his mental health. Shortly thereafter, the NFL announced the veteran wide receiver would be suspended indefinitely for violating the terms of his reinstatement.

Several Patriots on Thursday showed support for Gordon, who has battled mental health and addiction issues throughout his life. Tom Brady followed up Friday by wishing the 27-year-old the best and showed additional support via his Instagram later that night.

“PRAYERS UP!!!,” Brady wrote in an Instagram story, coupled with a photo of the two hugging after Gordon’s 55-yard touchdown catch in New England’s Week 9 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

You can check out Brady’s post here.

While there’s no doubt Gordon’s road to recovery will be tough, he surely can take comfort in knowing the Patriots are in his corner.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports